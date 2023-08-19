GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in a Friday evening shooting in Grand Rapids.

Just before midnight, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Burton Street SW near Buchanan Avenue SW after receiving reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. GRPD said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers don’t believe the victim was the intended target.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information was released.

The shooting remains under investigation.