GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.

Around 6:20 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Oakdale Street SE and Madison Avenue SE after receiving a report that there was a stabbing in the area.

GRPD said one person was stabbed. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Officers are looking for the suspect.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The stabbing remains under investigation.