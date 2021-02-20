1 hospitalized in Grand Rapids apartment fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Grand Rapids Saturday.

Authorities said it happened in the afternoon on Pastiche Drive near Eastern Avenue.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but authorities say firefighters made a rescue from an apartment balcony.

Police say a person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not yet said how many people were inside the building when the fire started. Other injuries have yet to be reported.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Fire Department at 616.456.3900.