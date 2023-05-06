GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a Friday evening stabbing.

Around 10 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Fuller Avenue SE near Adams Street SE after receiving reports about a stabbing.

Responding officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

GRPD said the victim is not cooperating.

Officers have identified a suspect. GRPD said no arrests have been made.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The stabbing remains under investigation.