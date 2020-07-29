1 hospitalized after shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Grand Rapids.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday on Eastern Avenue SE between Franklin and Hall streets.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that officers were dispatched to the area for a report of shots fired.

A man then showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police did not provide any information on suspects or what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.