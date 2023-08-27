The scene of a shooting in Grand Rapids that left one woman hospitalized on Aug. 27, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital following a Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 5:10 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Eastern Avenue SE and Thomas Street SE after receiving reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a woman with multiple apparent gunshot wounds to the leg. GRPD said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. However, GRPD said there was a large gathering at the location before the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.