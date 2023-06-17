GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting at a “pop-up party” in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Eastern Avenue SE and Thomas Street SE after receiving reports of a large gathering, also known as a pop-up party, and shots being fired.

GRPD said a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No one is in custody and no suspect information has been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

GRPD said that pop-up parties continue to be a reoccurring problem in the city.

The shooting remains under investigation.