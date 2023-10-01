GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after an early Sunday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of S Division Avenue and Sutton Street SW for a stabbing.

GRPD said a male was found stabbed. Officers performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

No suspect information was released.

The stabbing remains under investigation.