GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 23-year-old was hit and killed while walking on US-131 in Grand Rapids Saturday evening.

Just before 11 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to northbound US-131 at Pearl Street after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

Responding troopers learned that a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man wearing dark clothing had been walking in the travel portion of the exit lane to Pearl Street and was hit by a vehicle that was exiting.

MSP said the man died.

It’s unclear why he was walking in the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.