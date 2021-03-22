1 hit by car in Grand Rapids, seriously injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids Monday night, authorities said.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Fuller Avenue SE and East Fulton Street.

Police have not yet said what led up to the incident but say one person suffered serious injuries.

Authorities blocked off the intersection as they investigated the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.