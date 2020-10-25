1 found dead after Grand Rapids house fire

Grand Rapids emergency responders on the scene on Oakwood Avenue NE after one person was found dead following a house fire. (Oct. 25, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was found dead after a house fire in Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Oakwood Avenue NE north of Knapp Street around 11 a.m. on a report of smoke rising from the house.

After dousing the fire, firefighters searched the home and found person dead. The name of that person was not released.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine precisely how the individual died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities said the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Major Case Team and the fire department’s arson investigators were looking into it.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to cal detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.