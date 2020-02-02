1 dead in head-on car crash in Grand Rapids

The scene of a fatal car crash in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 2, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person died in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon in Grand Rapids, police say.

Grand Rapids police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Division Avenue near Dickinson Street.

Police say a 71-year-old man was driving northbound on Division when he had a medical emergency. They say the man crossed the centerline and went into the southbound lane, hitting another car head-on.

Police say emergency medical treatment was performed on the scene. The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

The condition of others involved in the crash is unknown at this time.