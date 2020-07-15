1 dead in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue SE.
The alleged shooter turned themselves in at the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters. The suspect is in custody, police say.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News 8 has a crew at the scene to learn more information.
