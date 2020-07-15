1 dead in Grand Rapids shooting

A shooting on Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue in Grand Rapids on July 15, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue SE.

The alleged shooter turned themselves in at the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters. The suspect is in custody, police say.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The shooting victim's family is among the crowd gathered around crime scene. Still working to get more info from police on exactly what happened. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/lKVHzKybpX — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) July 15, 2020

