1 dead in Grand Rapids shooting

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

July 15, 2020
A shooting on Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue in Grand Rapids on July 15, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue SE.

The alleged shooter turned themselves in at the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters. The suspect is in custody, police say.

A shooting at the Wealthy Market in Grand Rapids on July 15, 2020.
Additional information was not immediately available.

