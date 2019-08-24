1 dead in Grand Rapids Motorcycle crash

Police say a 21-year-old Wyoming man crossed into the wrong lane on his motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming car.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. Friday night near Diamond Avenue and Sigsbee Street.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist lost control as he was traveling north on Diamond and crossed into the southbound lane where he was hit and killed.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and Police say speed does appear to be a factor. It is unknown if alcohol was involved.

