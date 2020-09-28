Man dead after Grand Rapids shooting

Police on the scene of a shooting in Grand Rapids on Sept. 27, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed on Grand Rapids’ southwest side Sunday night, police say.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. near Underhill Avenue SW and Curve Street SW.

Police say a man was shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the victim but were not successful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The situation leading up the shooting is unknown at this time. Suspect information has not yet been released by authorities.

GRPD investigating a homicide in the area of Curve and Underhill SW. Forensics and Detectives are on scene. Please avoid the area. Anyone with information call GRPD or Silent Observer. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) September 28, 2020

News 8 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

Sunday night’s homicide brings the city’s total so far this year to 26. The last time there were so many deaths was in the early 1990s, when street gangs were embroiled in a crack war.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.