1 dead after crash on I-196

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police confirm 1 person is dead after a rollover crash on westbound I-196 near the Lane Avenue exit ramp.

According to authorities the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Police said a 63-year-old man from Grand Rapids was exiting westbound I-196 at Lane Avenue when he drove off the roadway to the left. The vehicle hit a raised curb, traveled through a grassy area and hit a tree where the vehicle rolled and came to rest at a chain-link fence.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, until family is notified.

Authorities said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Exit 76 was blocked off for several hours while police investigated the scene.

Michigan State Police is handling the case, Grand Rapids police and fire assisted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.