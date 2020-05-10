Closings & Delays
1 dead, 1 injured in Grand Rapids car crash

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after a car crash in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning, police say.

Grand Rapids police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. in the area of South Division Avenue and Dickinson Street SW.

Police believe the driver was speeding when he lost control of the car and hit a building.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Names of the victims are being withheld until family members have been notified.

