GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead and another is injured after a Saturday evening shooting on Grand Rapids’ South Side.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Kalamazoo Avenue SE near Langley Street SE after receiving reports of shots fired with a possible victim in the area.

While officers were investigating, a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. GRPD said he later died.

A second victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. GRPD said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Major Case Team at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This incident remains under investigation.