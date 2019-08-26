1 charged in connection to race shut down by GRPD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man associated with a race shut down by Grand Rapids police has been officially charged in the case.

Aaron Scott, 41, was arraigned on a charge of selling, delivering or importing alcohol without a license.

Police say Scott was associated with the Margarita Madness 5K, which was shut down Saturday by police for illegally serving alcohol.

The race was advertised as being a lighthearted event where participants would receive a margarita at the finish line. However, Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams said event organizers were denied a liquor license by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

Officers allowed runners to finish the race but shut down the after-party just as it was starting.

Runners snapped photos of police raiding the park.

“(Police) were searching everything that was behind the tents,” said a participant who didn’t want to be named. “They actually drove up in Budget cars or trucks, so they were actually undercover, and they went and kind of bombarded them at 5 o’clock once the race started.”

Police say another person was arrested for trying to interfere with Scott’s arrest.

Many of the runners and staff members hired to work the event feel cheated by the people responsible for the Margarita Madness 5K Run/Walk.

The company behind the event has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, with 44 complaints listed.

News 8 reached out to Margarita Madness organizers for comment but haven’t received a response.