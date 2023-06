The Comerica Bank branch on Monroe Avenue NW in downtown Grand Rapids was robbed on June 22, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a downtown Grand Rapids bank last week.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said 30-year-old Timothy Andrew-Lee Crane has been arrested for robbing the Comerica Bank branch on Monroe Avenue NW near Louis Street Thursday afternoon.

Police say the robber was able to get money and then flee before officers got there. Bank employees told police they did not see a weapon during the robbery.

No one was hurt, officers said.