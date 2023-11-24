GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested for a murder that happened on Nov. 12 in Grand Rapids.

On Friday, 25-year-old James Goins was arrested on charges of open murder and felony firearm for the death of Ta’Rique Dodge.

His arraignment has not been scheduled.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 12 on McReynolds Avenue NW near 11th Street NW. Officers were notified about the shooting after Dodge arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He later died.

His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, according to police.