1 arrested following northern Grand Rapids unarmed robbing bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested following a bank robbery in northern Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m. officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to an unarmed bank robbery at Independent Bank, located at 3090 Plainfield Ave.

Officers report that a man entered the bank and gave the teller a note which indicated his intention to rob the bank. He then left and drove away. It is unclear if he got away with anything.

Police said that a description of his vehicle was given to responding law enforcement units. Members of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police later found the vehicle on West River Drive. The man was then taken into custody.

GRPD said it is working with the FBI to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or www.silentobserver.org.