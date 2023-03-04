GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested after robbing a Grand Rapids Meijer with pepper spray Friday evening.

Just before midnight, officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the Meijer at 1540 28th Street for an armed robbery.

Responding officers learned that someone had stolen an unspecified number of items and that the person was armed with pepper spray.

GRPD said officers chased the person to Subway at 28th Street and Eastern Avenue, where they were arrested.

It’s unclear what was stolen.

The robbery remains under investigation.