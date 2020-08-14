1 arrested after fight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was arrested after a fight broke out near a park in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of an assault near the intersection of Monroe Avenue NW and 6th Street NW.

Investigators determined four to six people who were visiting at a guest at the Embassy Suites walked over to Sixth Street Bridge Park where they got into a fight with two fishermen.

The group assaulted the fishermen and stole one of their bikes then went back to the Embassy Suites. One of them was found and arrested inside the hotel, according to GRPD.

Police said there are no suspect descriptions at this time.

There were no reports of serious injuries, according to GRPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.