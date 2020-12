GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police responded to an apartment fire in the 1300 block of Blossom St. SE early Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. and they are currently investigating the fire as an arson. At this time there is no information on any injuries related to the fire.

An assault victim was also found in the area. It is unknown if there are any injuries from the assault, or if this is related in any way to the fire.