GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize 2022 begins Thursday, which means businesses in downtown Grand Rapids are busy preparing for big crowds.

Many business owners say that after a couple years of challenges, the staffing situation is looking up for them in 2022.

“We brought some employees back and really upped the employees (who are) in when shifts change, just to have more employees on,” said Jessica Alfaro of Sweet Yo’s, a frozen yogurt shop located near the intersection of Pearl Street and Monroe Avenue.

Trevor Corlett, Founder of Madcap Coffee, said the company shifted staff to their downtown location during ArtPrize.

“We are pretty excited. We benefit now from having multiple locations. In past years, we’ve had to hire more staff for ArtPrize. This year, we are not hiring any temporary staff, we are just kind of doubling down on people from other locations,” Corlett said.

He added that Madcap Coffee sometimes has managerial, or back-office, staff help out with customers during ArtPrize as well.

Flanagan’s Irish Pub owner Ben Stoneman said the pub is well-staffed for ArtPrize this year and they have some special activities planned.

“We are going to do a smoker out front. We did it last year and it was successful. So, we’ll try it again this year,” Stoneman said.

The B.O.B., located on Monroe and Fulton Avenues, reopened its several restaurants and venues just one week before ArtPrize begins. Food and Drink Director Michael Gee said the first weekend that the B.O.B. is back open is proving to be quite busy.

Because the B.O.B. is an ArtPrize venue hosting dozens of pieces of artwork, it will be closed again until opening day of ArtPrize, Sept. 15, so the artists can install their works.