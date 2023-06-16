GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You’ll want to look up if you’re in Hudsonville this weekend. Giant hot air balloons will fly high in the sky for the Hudsonville Balloon Days.

It’ll take place at Unity Christian High School on Friday and Saturday. The festival will last from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. both days. There will be food, entertainment, arts and crafts.

“All the events were created to be able to share our sport with the community with Family Fun in mind. As a team we stick to our grassroots of Hot Air Ballooning and make every event memorable through our balloons, our crew and our community,” Derrick Jones, organizer of the festival, said.

It’s the third year of the event. Organizers are pulling new ideas out of the basket to show the community including remote control air balloons.

There will be “several” out in operations to share with the public. It will debut Friday night.

Another new addition is kites. Pilots and other crew members will fly kites only on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Each night beginning at 7 p.m. there will be a mass balloon launch of about 20 hot air balloons.

“After we land, stay here. Don’t follow us. We’ll be back and when we do come back we’re going to wait for the sun to set then we light up our balloons at the balloon illum and that’s right at dusk or sunset,” Jones said. “We will take our propane burners and light up the balloons but we stay on the ground. It’s a magnificent display.”

Parking is different this year. Parking is not allowed on 48th Avenue.

It is allowed in the parking lot of Unity Christian High School. Organizers are asking for a $10 donation to park there. The cost helps cover event expenses.

There are also options to park at Georgetown Christian Reformed Church and Hudsonville Elementary School. There’s a shuttle running to and from both locations between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will assist with traffic.

Pets are not allowed and rides will not be offered to the public. Organizers encourage people to bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers to enjoy the experience.

For more information about the festival visit Hudsonville Balloon Festival on Facebook.