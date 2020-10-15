Friday night: News 8 specials in prime time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Friday night, WOOD TV8 will air a special block of election and Target 8 reports from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Here’s the lineup:

8 p.m.: Your Local Election Headquarters: Your Ballot

News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin will preview the local races you’ll find on your ballot. We’ll break down the latest numbers in the presidential, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races in Michigan. Lynsey Mukomel will have a breakdown of the Michigan Supreme Court races. We’ll also highlight local proposals and state house races.

8:30 p.m.: The Scorecard Killer

Watch Ken Kolker’s Target 8 special on the serial killer who came to West Michigan and allegedly killed two people.

9 p.m.: The Receipt

In September, Target 8 investigated the murder of Amber Griffin, who went missing in Battle Creek. For the first time, we’re showing you an expanded version of the story, with extras not originally seen on the news.

9:30 p.m.: Kidnapping plot on Gov. Whitmer

Target 8 has spent the last week pouring through social media pages and traveling hundreds of miles to put together a clearer picture of how the suspects in the kidnapping plot on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came together and what they were allegedly planning.