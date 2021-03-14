Free clinic aims to make COVID-19 vaccine more accessible for African community

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD)– As more COVID-19 vaccines become available and more people become eligible, the officials with the Kent County Health Department say there still isn’t equal access for everyone in the community.

“We’ve heard a lot that going online to register for a vaccine is challenging to some populations because of literacy and language and different things like that,” said Brian Hartl, an Epidemiologist with the health department.

He says working with trusted partners is the key to not only getting people educated about the vaccine, but also informing them of where and when they can get it.

“There’s large vaccination sites downtown at DeVos Center and at 700 Fuller– sometimes those sites aren’t ideal for people. They’re not accessible. They’re not used to going downtown, so we really want to bring the vaccine to them, the places that they’re familiar with and really to work with our community organizations and our partners to remove those barriers of registration,” Hartl said.

One of the organizations the health department is working with is ‘A Glimpse of Africa’, a non-profit that works to make sure African immigrants and refugees are represented in the community.

“To be able to get to every corner of Grand Rapids or Kent County to reach everybody would be a little harder so we reached out to other community leaders, church leaders,” said the organizations founder Fridah Kanini.

Together, Kanini and the health department are hosting a free African Community vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 16 at the Kent County clinic in Kentwood. Those eligible include anyone 65 and older, people 50 and older with underlying health conditions, and food industry workers (does not include restaurant workers).

The clinic will take place from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. at 4700 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. Pre-registration is required before the event. To register, send a message to one of the email addresses on the flyer below.