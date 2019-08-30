Fort Stewart soldier, Simone Biles’ brother, arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in connection with a deadly shooting in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes, on Aug. 14, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the City of Cleveland, Ohio for a sample of 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas’ DNA.

Biles-Thomas is on active duty at Fort Stewart.

Detective Chris Reed said a cheek swab test was conducted on Biles-Thomas at the CID office on Fort Stewart with a warrant, returned to the requesting authorities, and presented to a grand jury. An indictment was then returned for Biles-Thomas.

On Thursday, Biles-Thomas was arrested at Fort Stewart and taken to the Liberty County Jail. He is charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury, reports NBC News.

According to a release by the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the shooting happened on New Year’s Eve at an Airbnb rental property. The statement said and “uninvited group” entered the house and was asked to leave before a fight broke out that involved gunfire.

Five people were shot multiple times. Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. Two others were wounded, but survived.

Biles-Thomas is the older brother of Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles.

The gold medalist has not directly commented on her brother’s alleged involvement in the crime. Thursday evening, she tweeted “Eating my feelings, don’t talk to me,” but it is unclear if this is related to her brother’s arrest. Fans of Biles quickly took to social media Friday to express their support.

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the uneven bars to win the all around senior women’s competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

When asked about the Liberty County Jail holding a celebrity’s sibling, Sheriff Sikes said nothing surprises him anymore.

“It’s unfortunate you know,” Sikes said. “But it is what it is.”

Biles-Thomas is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville until authorities from Cleveland come pick him up. An arraignment is set for Sept. 13.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement obtained by Cleveland.com. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Lewis Levine of Coastal News Service contributed to this report.