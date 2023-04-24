POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An arrest warrant has been issued for former MTV star Brandon “Bam” Margera, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday.

State Police allege Margera was involved in a physical confrontation with another person who suffered minor injuries on Sunday morning in Chester County.

State Police stated that once troopers responded to the location of the confrontation, Margera fled into a wooded area and has not been found. An arrest warrant out of District Court in Kennett Square has been issued for him.

According to court records, Margera is facing four counts of terroristic threats and one count of simple assault, all misdemeanors.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-268-2022.

Margera, a Chester County native, starred in the show “Jackass” and subsequent movies since 2000. He made headlines in 2022 after repeatedly leaving a Florida rehabilitation facility. Staff at the time said he had been placed in the facility as part of a court order.