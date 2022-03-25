GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Air travel continues to rebound. With spring break travel season approaching, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is seeing passenger traffic near pre-pandemic levels.

In 2021, the airport saw about 82% of the traffic it saw before the pandemic, according to airport spokesperson Haley Abbas. As spring break approaches, it’s getting even closer to pre-pandemic numbers.

“We’ve seen some weeks, we’re about 90% of the way there to pre-pandemic numbers,” Abbas said.

But the goal is proving to be hard to reach.

“We’re measuring up against 2019, which was the highest-ever year for passengers coming through the terminal,” Abbas said.

The airport is making changes as more people take to the skies.

Early in the pandemic, when testing demand was especially high, the economy lot at the airport was transformed into a testing site.

But on Friday, the economy lot opened for parking once again. COVID-19 testing is moving to the overflow lot. It comes just in time as airport officials expect a surge in travelers come spring break next week.

Rick Rinzler, a Grand Rapids resident, has been coming to the airport for decades.

“In all these decades, I’ve never seen it like this,” he said.

He parked in the short-term parking lot Friday afternoon as he picked up his daughter.

“Today, I almost couldn’t find a spot,” he said. “I was surprised I even got a ticket out of the machine because I couldn’t find a spot when I got in there.”

Jessica Vanderwoude has lived in Grand Rapids for eight months.

“It definitely makes your trip more stressful,” Vanderwoude said. “I’ve had stressful parking experiences at other airports, so having your parking figured out and knowing they’re opening a lot in the future would make it easier.”

Abbas said the economy lot can accommodate 2,000 travelers. And even before the economy lot reopened, she said there’s been plenty of space for parking.

“As far as parking options being limited, nope, the economy overflow lot has been able to accommodate guests that aren’t able to find spots in the garage or the east lot or the north lot,” she said.

But the airport is seeing spots fill up quicker.

“What we’re noticing is that guests are staying at their destinations longer,” Abbas said. “So that leads to parking spaces being occupied for a greater period of time.”

“Some guests might have had difficulties, but we’ve really done our best to place a lot of signage to direct them to make sure they know there’s a ton of parking options available,” she added.

If you’re planning to head for warmer weather next week, Abbas said to make sure to plan ahead so your trip goes smoothly.



“It’ll be busy, there’ll be higher traffic volumes for parking there’ll be lines for security and stuff,” she said. “Get here early, find your parking spot so that way you can relax.”

Kurt Dillinger, a longtime Grand Rapids resident who arrived at the airport from Turkey on Friday afternoon, said that with added challenges during the pandemic, “you need to give yourself some breathing room” when traveling. “I would say get yourself prepared for some delays,” he said. “That’s just the nature of things nowadays.”



