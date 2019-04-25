Whitmer, Kildee pledge to support Flint Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

FLINT, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of when the Flint water supply switched from the Detroit water system to the Flint River.

That switch unknowingly caused what became known as the Flint water crisis. Since then, the city has been battling ongoing health and infrastructure problems. Millions of dollars of state and federal aid have come into the city.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and some of her cabinet members pledged Thursday to continue to support those affected by the crisis.

Whitmer and other officials helped cleaned up an area park near a senior citizen center in Flint in what was called a day of service.

“We’ve got a strong presence in Flint. We brought a number of department heads and representatives for people who are trying to navigate government. Mayor (Karen) Weaver tells me they are on track to make sure that all the pipes are replaced by the end of July,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also pointed out that her recent budget recommendation has more help for Flint.

“In the budget, there are a number of things that are aimed at trying to make sure this community has the support they need to come out of what has been a long, hard time,” Whitmer said.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, also helped with the cleanup and talked about what still needs to be done.

“The more that we have to do is guarantee that when Flint is no longer in the headlines, but the crisis is not yet completely over, that the help will still be there. That’s the big concern that I think everybody here has is that this moment in the spotlight passes and we have kind of an incomplete effort to fix the problem.”

Whitmer and Kildee both pledged their continuing support for the city as it continues its recovery.