Snyder team: Flint water case could be doomed over records

Former Gov. Rick Snyder stays silent as barrage of media asks questions after his video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 outside the Genesee County Jail in downtown Flint, Mich. (Cody Scanlan/The Flint Journal via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder are signaling that a major challenge is brewing over documents possessed by Flint water prosecutors.

They told a judge that prosecutors did not use an independent team to screen for records that might be protected by attorney-client privilege or Snyder’s executive privilege as governor.

Snyder was recently charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in Flint, a misdemeanor.

Defense attorney Brian Lennon told a Flint judge that he might have to hold hearings to learn more about the records. A spokeswoman for prosecutors says Snyder’s defense team is making a “meritless” attack that will be answered in court.