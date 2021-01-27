Snyder team: Flint water case could be doomed over records

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder are signaling that a major challenge is brewing over documents possessed by Flint water prosecutors.
They told a judge that prosecutors did not use an independent team to screen for records that might be protected by attorney-client privilege or Snyder’s executive privilege as governor.
Snyder was recently charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in Flint, a misdemeanor.
Defense attorney Brian Lennon told a Flint judge that he might have to hold hearings to learn more about the records. A spokeswoman for prosecutors says Snyder’s defense team is making a “meritless” attack that will be answered in court.