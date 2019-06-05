Flint Water Crisis

Snyder speaks out about search warrants in Flint probe

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 09:51 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Gov. Rick Snyder says news coverage about search warrants being used to get his state-issued cellphone and computer from government storage in the Flint water investigation is "very sloppy and misleading."

Snyder tweeted Tuesday he gave his phone and other devices to the attorney general's office before leaving office, and he cannot say why the office executed a warrant on itself.

His lawyer, Brian Lennon, issued a lengthy statement. He says he reached out several times to Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud offering to explain the history of document production and agreements with ex-special prosecutor Todd Flood, but received no response.

Lennon says Snyder's attorneys have cooperated with the probe.

The attorney general's office says warrants are being executed in the "pursuit of justice for the people of Flint."

