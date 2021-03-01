Snyder lawyers note possible conflicts in Flint water case

Former Gov. Rick Snyder walks past the media after his video arraignment on charges related to the Flint water crisis on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 outside the Genesee County Jail in downtown Flint. Snyder pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty in Flint. (Cody Scanlan/The Flint Journal via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder believe Flint residents might have conflicts that could prevent them from serving as judges or jurors in his criminal case related to lead in drinking water.

Snyder’s legal team is basing its opinion on the prosecutor’s view that all Flint residents are victims. A judge is meeting with lawyers Tuesday.

Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. Flint’s water supply was switched to the Flint River in 2014 without it being properly treated to reduce corrosion.

Snyder’s lawyers noted that Flint residents stand to benefit from a $641 million lawsuit settlement over lead contamination and deaths from Legionnaires’ disease.