Snyder-era officials charged in Flint lose court challenge

Flint Water Crisis

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge says a group of people indicted in the Flint water scandal has no right to challenge the evidence in District Court.

The decision is a defeat for five people who were charged with felonies through indictments.

Indictments are rarely used in state courts. People typically charged with felonies are entitled to a hearing called a preliminary exam at which a judge sends a case to trial or dismisses it. But Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly said that’s not the procedure after an indictment.

Nine people were indicted by a judge serving as a one-person grand jury in Flint.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder was charged with misdemeanors and wasn’t part of the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!