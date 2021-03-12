Snyder aide seeks hearing to see Flint water evidence

Flint Water Crisis

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A booking photo of Richard Baird from the Genesee County Jail. (Jan. 14, 2021)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A former state official charged in the Flint water scandal asked a judge Friday to give him an opportunity to hear the evidence that led to an indictment.

Rich Baird was a key adviser to then-Gov. Rick Snyder.

Baird says he’s entitled to challenge the charges at a hearing known as a preliminary exam, where a judge decides if there’s probable cause to move the case forward.

Baird’s lawyers say he has an “absolute right” to a hearing when indicted by a one-person grand jury under their interpretation of state law.

Baird faces four charges, including perjury and obstruction of justice. Snyder is charged with two misdemeanors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!