Snyder aide seeks hearing to see Flint water evidence

A booking photo of Richard Baird from the Genesee County Jail. (Jan. 14, 2021)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A former state official charged in the Flint water scandal asked a judge Friday to give him an opportunity to hear the evidence that led to an indictment.

Rich Baird was a key adviser to then-Gov. Rick Snyder.

Baird says he’s entitled to challenge the charges at a hearing known as a preliminary exam, where a judge decides if there’s probable cause to move the case forward.

Baird’s lawyers say he has an “absolute right” to a hearing when indicted by a one-person grand jury under their interpretation of state law.

Baird faces four charges, including perjury and obstruction of justice. Snyder is charged with two misdemeanors.