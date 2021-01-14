AG to announce Flint water investigation findings

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be announcing the outcome of the state’s criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis.

The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com and WOOD TV8.

The attorney general will be joined by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with willful neglect of duty, according to online court records. He faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

More charges are expected to be announced against other people.