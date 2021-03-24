More than 30,000 registrations so far in Flint water deal

In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — More than 30,000 registration forms have been received from people who want to participate in a $641 million Flint water lawsuit settlement.

The deadline is next Monday.

Special Master Deborah Greenspan reported 33,341 registration forms were turned in by the start of the week.

Flint, the state of Michigan, a hospital and an engineering firm agreed to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of Flint residents who were exposed to lead-contaminated water or died from Legionnaires’ disease. The settlement covers people who claim injury, property damage or business loss from exposure to the water.

There is information about registering at officialflintwatersettlement.com.