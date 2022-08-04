In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — A judge handling a trial over liability for lead contamination in Flint’s water has sealed the transcript of a hearing with lawyers.

The conference was held this week while jurors were on a long break from deliberations. A docket entry indicates the hearing over “trial related matters” was held by video conference Wednesday.

Lawyers representing four children are suing two engineering firms that performed work for Flint when the Flint River was used for drinking water.

Court spokesman David Ashenfelter says he doesn’t have information about why the judge sealed the transcript or what the parties discussed.

The jury’s first week of deliberations was July 25-28. Jurors will return to federal court in Ann Arbor on Aug. 9.