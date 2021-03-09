Judge hears arguments over whether to spike Snyder charges

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers clashed over whether a Flint water indictment against former Gov. Rick Snyder was filed in the wrong county and should be dismissed.

A judge promised to make a decision within seven days. Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

He’s accused of not properly responding to the controversy about Flint’s water, which was drawn from the Flint River but not treated to reduce corrosion. Lead leached from old pipes.

Defense attorney Brian Lennon says Snyder’s office was in Ingham County so an indictment in Genesee County doesn’t fit.