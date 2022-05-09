FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has granted a seven-week extension to file claims for a share of $626 million settlement over Flint’s lead-contaminated water.

Federal Judge Judith Levy approved a request to stretch the May 12 deadline to June 30. Levy says some people have had a hard time gathering certain documents.

The state of Michigan, Flint and other parties were sued over the failure to properly treat corrosive water from the Flint River before it flowed through pipes in 2014-15.

The settlement covers Flint children who were exposed to the water, adults who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills. About 80% of the deal is earmarked for kids.