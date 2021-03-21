Doctor who exposed Flint water crisis to speak at virtual event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A virtual conversation with the doctor who uncovered the Flint water crisis will be held Monday.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha exposed the crisis that contaminated Flint’s water after the city’s supply was switched to the Flint River in 2014 without being properly treated.

Hanna-Attisha is the author of the book “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City.” Her book was picked by the Michigan Humanities Council for the Great Michigan Read, which chooses a Michigan-based book every two years for a statewide discussion.

“Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha’s willingness to fight for children and tirelessly advocate for change in and beyond Michigan will have readers cheering as she follows the science and her young patients’ experiences to uncover one of the state’s worst public health catastrophes,” Michigan Humanities president and CEO Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki said.

Hanna-Attisha is the founder and director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, a public health program in Flint. She was also named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people after uncovering the Flint water crisis and helping with recovery efforts.

The virtual conversation will start at 7 p.m. It’s free and the public is encouraged to join. Those interested must pre-register for the event online.