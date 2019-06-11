Fire destroys mobile home; detectives seek 2

HOMER, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County detectives are looking for two people seen running from a burning mobile home.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the June 11 fire destroyed the vacant home at New Village Estates Mobile Home Park in Homer, about 30 miles southeast of Battle Creek.

Deputies were called to the fire at 430 South Byron Street around 8:53 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

A neighbor said they chased a man and woman from the vacant home, but lost sight of them near Main and Elm streets. A K-9 tried to track them without success.

Detectives say they’re looking for a white male who is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and very skinny. He was wearing dirty khaki pants, a black sweatshirt and a black baseball cap. Investigators say he was carrying a black backpack.

The other person who ran is described as a white female who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and very skinny. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with a pink hood and carrying a blue backpack.

The fire marshal is trying to determine what caused the fire, which destroyed the home. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.