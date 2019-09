Authorities on scene of a large fire at the Saskatoon Golf Club in Caledonia Township Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Ronnie McCarter via ReportIt)

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on scene of a large fire at a golf course in Kent County Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Saskatoon Golf Club located on 92nd Street SE and Vincent Avenue SE in Caledonia Township.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and if there are any injuries. It’s unclear what was inside the building that caught fire.

