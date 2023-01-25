GRAN RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning to tie the knot in 2023, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan in Grand Rapids.

More than 100 wedding-related vendors will be on hand at DeVos Place downtown Saturday. There will also be a tent display, food samplings and a fashion show. There will also be some unique offerings because weddings can feature more than just flowers and food these days.

“Cornhole boards, that’s a really cool groom gift. You can actually play at the show. You throw a beanbag for a chance to win a customized set. So that’d be cool to give your groom,” Kaylee Jones, operations and marketing Director for Kohler Expos, said.

Jones said guests can also check out a champagne wall featuring a floral wall holding champagne flutes.

There will be over $5,000 in door prizes. Brides can register to win online at Kohlerexpo.com or at the door. Prizes will be given away at the end of the 2 p.m. fashion show.

The Bridal Show runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets for $10 online or at the door.