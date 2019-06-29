Feedback wanted for GR dog park upgrades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will be making changes to Covell Dog Park.

The upgrades will be funded by a millage passed in 2013. The city is currently listening to ideas and will begin designing plans in the fall. Construction is slated for next spring.

The fenced-off field provides plenty of space for pups to run and play, but there’s room for improvements.

“We try really hard to make sure every voice is heard when we’re doing improvements,” Catherine Zietse told 24 Hour News 8 Saturday morning.

Zietse is the Community Relations Coordinator for Grand Rapids Parks and Rec. She spent a few hours listening to what visitors would like to see at the park.

“Community engagement is really at the heart of what we do at the parks department,” she explained. “We’re very intentional about reaching out to neighborhoods, residents that surround the park and people who use the park.”

Additional ideas can be submitted through the department’s survey posted online.