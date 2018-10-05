News

EPA to hold PFAS discussion in Kalamazoo

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 08:54 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 08:54 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency will host a round table discussion in western Michigan on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAS — that threaten water sources in a number of communities across the state.

EPA and state officials are expected to attend the 1-3 p.m. Friday event at the Kalamazoo Expo Center in Kalamazoo.

PFAS are industrial compounds used in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of household and consumer products.

Residents in the city of Parchment and Cooper Township in Kalamazoo County were told this summer not to drink their municipal water for a month due to high PFAS levels. The toxic chemicals have been found at more than 30 sites in Michigan.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Photo Galleries
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming