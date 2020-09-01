WOOD TV8 to host MI 3rd Congressional District debate with Meijer, Scholten

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This October, WOOD TV8 will broadcast a live debate between the candidates seeking the seat for U.S. Congress from Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

The debate, featuring Republican Peter Meijer and Democrat Hillary Scholten, will be held at WOOD TV8’s studios in Grand Rapids. WOOD TV8 Political Reporter Rick Albin will moderate.

Viewers can tune into the debate on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 or stream it live on woodtv.com. It will also stream on wlns.com, the website of WOOD’s sister station, WLNS-TV in Lansing.

Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District includes the counties of Kent, Ionia, Barry and Calhoun as well as a portion of Montcalm County. Representatives to the U.S. Congress are elected for two-year terms.

Peter Meijer won the Republican August primary, beating Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, Joe Farrington and Tom Norton. Hillary Scholten was the lone Democrat.

Rep. Justin Amash, an independent, who has held the seat for years, is not seeking re-election.

Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race will be determined in the Nov. 3 election.

Online:

Hillary Scholten’s campaign website: hillaryscholten.com

Peter Meijer’s campaign website: votemeijer.com